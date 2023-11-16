Show Fullscreen

SLOVAKIA: Siemens Mobility has completed the acquisition of HMH, which supplies the MIREL legacy national train protection system used in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland.

Siemens Mobility said it is now able to offer a complete train protection portfolio covering Eastern European rail corridors.

HMH will remain based in Bratislava, and will be integrated into Siemens Mobility’s Rail Infrastructure business unit.

‘HMH is a strategic addition to our Rail Infrastructure portfolio and enhances our market position’, said Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Siemens Mobility Rail Infrastructure, on November 15. ‘This acquisition represents an important milestone in our pursuit of providing comprehensive solutions from a single source for all rolling stock providers in Europe.’

HMH was established in 1993 and has been developing, producing and maintaining train protection and train control monitoring systems since 1999. Its main product is MIREL.

‘The future lies in European cross-border rail traffic’, said founder and CEO Tomáš Horváth. ‘With HMH now being an integral part of the Siemens Mobility family, we will be at the centre of this development for the Eastern European market. This is a major step for our future.’