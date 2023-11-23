Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Siemens Mobility has unveiled its first Mireo Smart multiple-unit. This has been developed to offer an affordable price and a short delivery time, with a train able to be in service with a regional or commuter rail operator within 18 months of an order being placed.

The manufacturer says the sales process is ‘transparent and uncomplicated’, based on a data sheet with a standardised set of options. Customers can also opt for a service contract with a spare parts and maintenance package.

The modular Mireo family was launched in 2016. The Mireo Smart concept was added in 2020, using standardisation and a limited number options to offer customers an attractive price, low maintenance costs and high reliability, as with the Smartron derivative of the manufacturer’s Vectron locomotive range.

Mireo Smart is offered as a three-car articulated 15 kV 16·7 Hz EMU, which can be ordered off the shelf with a range of options including seat coverings and exterior design. It has 214 seats and space for 21 bicycles and two wheelchairs. Features include high-capacity air conditioning, wi-fi, passenger information and security monitoring systems, and large TFT displays in the entry areas.

The trains will be manufactured at Siemens’ Krefeld factory. battery and hydrogen versions are also offered.

‘Mireo Smart is a response to the challenges of a constantly changing transport landscape and the growing popularity of mobility by rail’, said Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, on November 22.

‘We offer rail operators a preconfigured train that can be delivered within a very short time and that guarantees high reliability and availability. What’s new is that we are now also offering the Mireo Smart with alternative drive systems. By providing this environmentally friendly option, we are giving our customers even greater flexibility in adapting to the different requirements of their rail networks.’