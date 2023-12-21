Show Fullscreen

ESTONIA: Raul Toomsalu has resigned as Chair of the management board of Operail. A successor is to be appointed once the government confirms its future strategy for the state-owned freight operator.

‘My journey in the railway sector has been long and exciting’, Toomsalu said when he left after eight years on December 18. ’I will continue to keep my fingers crossed for Operail and wish them every success in finding and implementing a new course.’

The management board will temporarily operate with one member, Merle Kurvits. She joined the group in May 2022 as a member of the board of the former Operail Leasing wagon rental business, joining the management board of the parent company later that year.

‘Merle Kurvits is very well acquainted with the operations of the company’, said Kaido Saar, Chair of the supervisory board. ‘During her year in office, she has presented herself as a good leader. Supported by a competent management team, she has shown the ability to lead the company during difficult times. Operail continues in good hands.’