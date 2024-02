Show Fullscreen

KYRGYZSTAN: Turkmenistan has sent 2 000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas by rail to Kyrgyzstan as humanitarian aid, as Bıshkek struggles to cope with gas and power shortages.

The LPG was supplied by Turkmenistan’s state gas company Turkmengaz and transported by state railway Demirýollary via Uzbekistan using 58 tank wagons.