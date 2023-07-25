Show Fullscreen

ITALY: A feasibility study for the construction of a high speed line along the Adriatic coast from Bologna to Rimini, Ancona, Pescara, Foggia, Bari and Lecce is to be undertaken by infrastructure manager RFI.

The costs and benefits of a new line built for 300 km/h operation will be compared with the ongoing upgrade and double-tracking of the existing route for 200 km/h running.

The existing Bologna Centrale – Bari Centrale line is 649 km long, and from Bari to Brindisi and Lecce is 149 km. The upgrading programme is expected to cost €5bn.

The construction of a new high speed line is estimated to take 13 years and cost between €40bn and €50bn.

Business association Confindustria said the line could generate €95bn of benefits for industry and tourism as well as reducing pollution and improving quality of life.

The feasibility study commissioned by the Ministry of Infrastructure & Transport is to be completed by the end of 2023.