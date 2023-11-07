Show Fullscreen

ASIA: The deadline for potential bidders to submit proposals for undertaking the revived Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project has been extended to January 15 2024.

On November 7 Malaysian project promoter MyHSR Corp said more than 60% of the companies which had indicated their intention to submit concept proposals by the original deadline of November 15 had requested as an extension, because they required more time to form consortia with potential partners and explore financial options.

An industry briefing event in July attracted more than 700 participants to hear about MyHSR’s plans for a public-private partnership to deliver the project on a design-finance-build-operate-transfer model.

Participants are required to demonstrate technical expertise and overall ability to develop and operate the proposed line, with the required resources and within budgeted cost, quality and time. They are also required to demonstrate a viable commercial model and governance framework.

‘We are very encouraged by the positive response from the industry players, with more than 30 copies of the request for information documents purchased by local and international firms to date’, said CEO Mohd Nur Ismal Bin Mohamed Kamal.

’We understand the companies need more time to produce quality proposals for the KL-SG HSR project that will be a growth engine and a much-needed impetus in catalysing the economic trajectory of Malaysia.’