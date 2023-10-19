Show Fullscreen

JAPAN: Trial running has started on the next section of the Hokuriku Shinkansen, which is scheduled to open for revenue service on March 16 2024.

The 113 km extension from the current terminus at Kanazawa to Tsuruga in Fukui prefecture is being built by the state-owned Japan Railway Construction, Transport & Technology Agency. Construction began in 2012, before the previous section between Nagano, Toyama and Kanazawa was opened in March 2015.

Originally expected to open this year, the extension will add intermediate stations at Komatsu, Kagaonsen, Awaraonsen, Fukui and Echizen-Takafu.

JRTT conducted its first test run over the new alignment on September 23, using JR East’s ‘East-i’ inspection train, a five-car unit derived from the Series E3 mini-Shinkansen trainsets. The arrival of the first train at Awaraonsen was marked by a welcoming ceremony attended by the governor of Fukui Prefecture and other local politicians.

The Hokuriku Shinkansen is operated jointly by JR East and JR West. Earlier this year the two operators unveiled their initial timetable for the extended line, which will offer a headline journey time between Tokyo and Tsuruga of 3 h 8 min. Fukui will be reached from the capital in 2 h 51 min, a saving of 36 min compared to the current fastest timing using the Tokaido Shinkansen and JR West’s Hokuriku Main Line.

The two operators plan to run nine Kagayaki limited-stop services each way per day between Tokyo and Tsuruga, calling at selected stations between Kanazawa and Tsuruga. There will also be five Hakutaka services each way per day making more intermediate stops.

Long-term plans envisage that the Hokuriku Shinkansen will eventually be extended through Kyoto prefecture to Shin-Osaka, but construction of the section west of Tsuruga has not yet started.