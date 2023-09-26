Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: The European Commission has issued its latest call for proposals for funding under the Connecting Europe Facility, making available €7bn to support new or upgraded infrastructure on the Trans-European Transport network.

CE funding can be used to support projects on the Core and Comprehensive TEN-T networks, with the scope of the call including railways, rail-road terminals, passenger hubs, multimodal logistics facilities, smart and interoperable transport and infrastructure resilience.

Projects bolstering the Solidarity Lanes set up to facilitate Ukraine’s exports and imports are also eligible, and for the first time entities from Ukraine and Moldova will be able to apply directly for EU funding.

‘This call for proposals will be the largest in terms of available budget under the 2021-2027 Connecting Europe Facility’, explained Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean when the call was launched on September 26.

‘We are making available over €7bn for projects that will support a smart and sustainable transport system, with a strong focus on cross-border projects between member states. These challenging times have also reinforced the importance of having a strong transport network of railways, inland waterways and maritime routes which will increase our industry’s competitiveness, bring citizens closer together, and anchor Ukraine and Moldova firmly into the EU.’

The call is being managed by CINEA, the European Climate, Infrastructure & Environment Executive Agency. The closing date for applications is January 30 2024.