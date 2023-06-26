Acronym Project Title Country Coordinator Recommended funding, € Project Summary

22-AT-TG-ETCS L2 Austria ETCS Level 2 migration in Austria, ETCS Phase 3.1 AT OBB-Infrastruktur AG 49 707 000 The project concerns the deployment of ETCS Level 2, Baseline 3 on 1126.5km (double track equivalent) of existing Austrian main lines. The main benefit of the project will be the increased interoperability, efficiency and safety of the rail traffic in EU.

22-CZ-TC-Bra-Kr-Spo Double-tracking of the line Branický most - Praha-Krč - Spořilov CZ SPRAVA ZELEZNIC STATNI ORGANIZACE 60 873 872 The project addresses an upgrade and double-tracking of the railway section Branický most – Praha-Krč – Spořilov. It is part of a global project covering the upgrade of the Prague railway node located on the Orient/East Med and Rhine – Danube core network corridors. The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of the rail network.

22-CZ-TC-CD ETCS CEF2 II Vehicles for equipment with ETCS within CEF2 II CZ CESKE DRAHY AS 23 760 000 The project covers the retrofitment of 161 vehicles (161 OBUs) of nine different types with ERTMS/ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3. The main benefit of the project will be the increased interoperability, efficiency and safety of the rail traffic.

22-CZ-TC-CDCERTMS Delivery and implementation of the ETCS on-board units L2B3 into selected traction vehicles of ČD Cargo, a.s. CZ CD CARGO, AS 16 345 000 The project covers the retrofitting and fitment of 99 electrical locomotives of six different types with ERTMS on-board equipment Level 2 Baseline 3 set #2. The main benefit of the project will be the increased interoperability, efficiency and safety of rail traffic.

22-CZ-TC-Havirov Optimization of the Havířov – Havířov střed section CZ SPRAVA ZELEZNIC STATNI ORGANIZACE 91 607 501 The project addresses works for the upgrade of approximately 4 km long railway section Havířov – Havířov střed, including the Havířov railway station, located on the Rhine-Danube Core Network Corridor in Czechia. The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of the rail network.

22-CZ-TC-Karlstejn - Beroun Optimization of the railway line Karlštejn – Beroun CZ SPRAVA ZELEZNIC STATNI ORGANIZACE 56 624 561 The project addresses an upgrade of the railway line Karlštejn – Beroun. It is part of the global project covering the upgrade of the entire railway section “Prague – Pilsen – Domažlice / Cheb – state border with Germany” which is located on the Rhine – Danube Core Network Corridor. The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of the rail network.

22-CZ-TC-Masaryk Modernisation and completion of the railway station Masarykovo nádraží CZ SPRAVA ZELEZNIC STATNI ORGANIZACE 103 758 023 The project covers works for the upgrade of the railway infrastructure components of the Praha Masarykovo nádraží terminus railway station which is part of the Core Network Urban Node of Prague in Czechia. The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of the rail network.

22-CZ-TC-METCS RETRO METRANS ETCS retrofitting CZ METRANS AS 4 940 000 The project covers the serial international retrofitment of 26 vehicles of type Bombardier Traxx F 140 MS DAPLCZSKH with ERTMS/ETCS Level 2, Baseline 3. The main benefit of the project will be the increased interoperability, efficiency and safety of the rail traffic.

22-CZ-TC-Praha- Smichov Upgrade of the Praha-Smíchov railway station CZ SPRAVA ZELEZNIC STATNI ORGANIZACE 137 083 934 The project addresses works for the upgrade of the railway infrastructure components of the Praha-Smichov railway station located on the Rhine – Danube Core Network Corridor in Czechia. The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of the rail network in the EU.

22-CZ-TC-RMTF Reconstruction of a multimodal transhipment facility CZ VELLERIN, a. s. 2 795 989 The project addresses works for the reconstruction of a multimodal transhipment facility located in Obrnice, in the Ústí nad Labem region of the Czech Republic. It covers the upgrade of the existing paved handling area (12,000 m2) and the construction of a new paved handling area (25,000 m2). It includes as well the installation of an automatic weighing system for weighing vehicles entering and leaving the terminal and the construction of 2,000 m of fencing. The main benefit of the project will be the increased transhipment capacity of the rail-road terminal.

22-DE-TG-Angermuende- Stettin Planning and works cross-border section Angermünde (Germany) to Stettin (Poland) DE BUNDESMINISTERIUM FÜR DIGITALES UND VERKEHR 92 204 405 The project concerns studies and works upgrading the railway line section between Angermünde and the Germany/Poland border. The main benefit of the project will be better rail connection between Germany and Poland.

22-DE-TG-Emmerich- Oberh22 Realisation of construction phase 3 DE BUNDESMINISTERIUM FÜR DIGITALES UND VERKEHR 64 479 000 The project concerns the upgrade to a triple-track line of the cross-border railway section DE/NL border Emmerich-Oberhausen. It forms part of the global project covering upgrading the Emmerich – Oberhausen route (ABS 46/2) implemented in several construction phases. The main benefit of the project will be increasing capacity for rail freight and passengers traffic.

22-DE-TG-ETCS-PT-10- 750 ETCS OBU B3 Prototyping of 10 vehicles for freight operations across Europe with a fleet of up to 750 locos DE DB CARGO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 7 200 000 The project concerns the retrofitting of ETCS OBU Baseline 3 on a fleet of 10 First in Class (FiC) prototype freight locomotives (8 international and 2 national). The main benefit of the project will be the increased interoperability, efficiency and safety of the rail traffic in EU.

22-DE-TG-ETCS-Serial- Retro-80 ETCS OBU B3 Serial Retrofit of vehicle type EG3100, BR187, DE6400 DE DB CARGO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 3 410 000 The project concerns the serial retrofitting of a fleet of 80 freight international locomotives with ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3, which will contribute to a smart and interoperable mobility on four Core Network Corridors. The main benefit of the project will be the increased interoperability, efficiency and safety of the rail traffic in EU.

22-DE-TG-Karlsruhe- Basel22 ABS/NBS Karlsruhe - Basel DE BUNDESMINISTERIUM FÜR DIGITALES UND VERKEHR 178 250 000 The project concerns works for the extension and new construction of the sub-sections 1.0-1.2 (Karlsruhe–Rastatt-Süd) and 9.0, 9.2 and 9.3 (Müllheim–Basel) of the railway line between Karlsruhe and Basel. The main benefit of the project will be increasing capacity for rail freight and passengers traffic.

22-DK-TG-ITL-DK ERTMS Interlockings in Western Denmark DK BANEDANMARK 9 280 000 The project concerns the deployment of 5 digital interlocking modules on 270km of double track equivalent railway in Denmark. The main benefit of the project will be the increased interoperability, efficiency and safety of the rail traffic in EU.

22-ES-TG-ATXONDO- ABADINO ATLANTIC CORRIDOR. TRACK BED WORKS AND SERVICES FOR FOLLOW-UP WORKS. SECTIO ATXONDO - ABADIÑO. PHASE 2 ES ADIF-ALTA VELOCIDAD 22 012 500 The project concerns the construction of the track bed for a High-Speed rail line in the section “Atxondo – Abadiño” (6.59 km of equivalent double track). The project will contribute to the completion of the High-Speed line Vitoria - Bilbao - San Sebastian.

22-ES-TG-CASTELLON- VANDELLOS MEDITERRANEAN CORRIDOR SECTION CASTELLÓN- VANDELLÓS. IMPLEMENTATION OF UIC GAUGE. TRACK ASSEMBLAGE AND ELECTRIFICATION WORKS ES ADIF-ALTA VELOCIDAD 27 990 000 The Project contains works for the implementation of standard UIC gauge along a 150 km (double track equivalent) rail section between Castellón and Vandellós. The main benefit of the project will be to contribute to the European gauge network deployment in Spain.

22-ES-TG-TmZ750 Upgrade of Zaragoza’s terminal rail facilities Upgrade of TmZ terminal rail facilities for 750 m trains and new North rail connection to become a through terminal and avoid bottlenecks in the accesses ES TERMINAL MARITIMA DE ZARAGOZA SL 1 805 491 The project aims at removing operational constrains in the TmZ through an extension of 3 tracks which would allow 3 trains of 750 m to be managed at same time including construction of a concrete slab for loading/unloading containers. Moreover, in the north of the terminal a connection with the General Interest Railway Network (RFIG) will be implemented. The main benefit of the project will be the optimisation of the intermodal and cross-border traffic between France-Spain.

22-EU-TC-RBGP Part VIII C Rail Baltica - 1435 mm standard gauge railway line development in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (Part VIII) EE, LV, LT RB RAIL AS 323 530 274 The project is the next step in the implementation of Rail Baltica. It contains works on the main line in EE, LV and LT; additional designs in LV, and land acquisition in the three Member States. The proposal is twinned with 22-EU-TG-RBGP Part VIIIG. The project will contribute to the timely completion of Rail Baltica.

22-EU-TG-BBT Brenner Base Tunnel – Realization of the cross-border railway link between Austria and Italy in the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor AT, IT Galleria di Base del Brennero - Brenner Basistunnel BBT SE 700 000 000 The project refers to the continuation of civil works activities to achieve the Brenner Base Tunnel, meaning in particular the excavation of the main tunnels and multi-functional stations, the completion of the exploratory tunnel and the preparation and construction of the supporting technical infrastructure. It also includes the continuation of activities concerning the design and preparation and execution of tenders; obtaining the necessary authorisations; geognostic and exploratory surveys; monitoring and compensatory measures as well as the development of design activities, preparatory to the construction of the railway equipment for the tunnel. The project will contribute to the timely completion of the Brenner Base Tunnel.

22-EU-TG-DP-RAIL Digital Platform for Rail Freight AT, BE, DE, FR, LU, PL UNION INTERNATIONALE DES CHEMINS DE FER 3 560 000 This project consists in a study developing a TAF TSI compliant digital platform for data exchange between the actors involved in the freight transport chain. The main benefit of the project will be improved data harmonisation and exchange in rail freight.

22-EU-TG-PCZ 2022 PCZ 2022: Bridging the cross border missing link between FR & SP: Pau-Canfranc-Zaragoza ES, FR REGION NOUVELLE- AQUITAINE 9 094 197 The project concerns a study that is part of a Global Project aimed at the rehabilitation/reopening of the Pau – Canfranc – Zaragoza cross-border railway line between France and Spain. It includes studies necessary to be declared of public interest in France, studies to prepare the network to new traffic induced by the project, technical studies on the Somport International Railway Tunnel, and a detailed design study for improving connections to the PLAZA rail-road terminal in Zaragoza. The project will contribute to the reinforcement of the cross-border rail infrastructure between Spain and France.

22-EU-TG-PL-UA railway BCPs EU-UA Solidarity Lanes- optimisation and modernisation of transport flows in terms of infrastructure capacity, interoperability and efficiency of the BC services at the main PL/UA rail border crossings PL, UA CENTRUM UNIJNYCH PROJEKTOW TRANSPORTOWYCH 32 646 712 The project concerns studies and works related to Dorohusk (PL)/Yahodyn(UA) rail BCP (both the Feasibility Study Lublin/PL-Kovel/UA and short term urgent works) and Medyka(PL)/Mostyska I and Mostyska II (UA) rail BCP area (short term urgent works and fixed transhipment equipment purchase and installation). The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of rail passenger and freight traffic between the EU and UA as part of the Solidarity Lanes initiative.

22-EU-TG-PL-UA roads BCPs EU–Ukraine Solidarity Lanes. Optimisation and modernisation of transport flows in terms of infrastructure capacity, interoperability and efficiency of the services at the main PL/UA BCPs PL, UA CENTRUM UNIJNYCH PROJEKTOW TRANSPORTOWYCH 62 322 285 The project covers works and studies that will optimise and modernise transport flows in terms of infrastructure capacity, interoperability and efficiency of the road border crossings along the Polish (PL) / Ukrainian (UA) at 3 border crossing points (BCP): 1) Yagodyn / Dorohusk – Okopy along international route E373 (S12 on the PL side and M07 on the UA side), 2) Rava Ruska / Hrebenne along international route E372 (S17 on the PL side and M09 on the UA side) and 3) Krakovets / Korczowa along international route E40 (A4 on the PL side and M10 on the UA side). The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of road passenger and freight traffic between the Euroopean Union and Ukraine as part of the Solidarity Lanes initiative.

22-EU-TG-Rail BCP RO- UA EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes – improving the rail border crossing at Vicsani (RO) – Vadul Siret (UA) RO, UA COMPANIA NATIONALA DE CAI FERATE CFR SA 24 380 546 The project aims to optimise rail traffic across the Romanian-Ukrainian border on the TEN-T Core route connecting Romania and the Balkans towards western Ukraine. On the Romanian territory, it envisions the electrification of 30.313 km of single railway track between Dărmănești and Vicșani and ancillary track works as well as the modernisation of the bridge over the Suceava river in Dornești station. On the Ukrainian territory, the project includes the upgrade of tracks no. 14 (1 km) and no. 21 (0.3 km) in Vadul Siret station as well as upgrade of track no. 2 (1.5 km) at Hlyboka-Bukovynska station. The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of road passenger and freight traffic between the European Union and Ukraine as part of the Solidarity Lanes initiative.

22-EU-TG-Rail-IT-MoS Rail-IT-MoS DE, SE TRELLEBORGS HAMN AB 12 012 500 The project targets two core maritime ports of Rostock (Germany) and Trelleborg (Sweden) and includes the reconstruction of existing port rail infrastructure and expanding port capacities by additional handling, storage and transport areas in both ports. The project aims to increase rail/intermodal transport capacity, reduce port bottlenecks, relieve network congestion, improve the integration of rail and maritime operations, and optimise freight handling in the ports. The project will upgrade an important maritime link in the Baltic Sea.

22-EU-TG-RBGP Part VIII G Rail Baltica - 1435 mm standard gauge railway line development in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (Part VIII) EE, LV, LT RB RAIL AS 605 437 328 The project encompasses the next phase in the implementation of Rail Baltica. It encompasses works on the main line in EE, LV and LT; and studies necessary for the management and implementation of the Global Project. The proposal is twinned with 22-EU-TC-RBGP Part VIIIC. The project will contribute to the timely completion of Rail Baltica.

22-EU-TG-RE-AVIBUS- TELT-2 Lyon – Torino base tunnel access: Upgrading of the rail historic line Bussoleno – Avigliana FR, IT TUNNEL EURALPIN LYON TURIN SAS 44 500 000 The project refers to the upgrading of the cross-border link Lyon-Turin and contributes to the upgrading the capacity and performance of an existing/new line, including the removal of level- crossings. It addresses capacity increasing in nodes with the realisation of new technological installations for the management of the traffic on the Bussoleno–Avigliana section. It contributes to the upgrade/construction of electrification system by adaptation of the line power supply system through the construction of two new electrical substations in Avigliana and Borgone. The main benefit of the project will be the progress in the preparation of the Italian access routes to the Lyon-Turin rail tunnel.

22-EU-TG-RGT Upgrade of the Cross Border Railway Connection Ghent (BE) and Terneuzen (NL) - Integrated Preparatory Phase BE, NL NORTH SEA PORT NETHERLANDS N.V. 3 367 083 The project is part of a global project to improve the cross-border Rail section Gent (BE) – Terneuzen (NL). It aims to execute the legal procedures and additional studies which are required to reach the next development stage. The main benefit of the project will be to improve the rail interconnection between Belgium and the Netherlands.

22-EU-TG-SEINE- ESCAUT 2.2 SEINE-ESCAUT 2.2: Developing the largest inland waterway network in the heart of the EU BE, FR MINISTERE DE LA TRANSITION ECOLOGIQUE ET DE LA COHESION DES TERRITOIRES 506 295 314 The project forms part of a large-scale and long-term cross-border global project aiming to connect the Seine and Scheldt basins and further the Rhine and Maas, and create a high gauge cross-border 1100 km network of waterways. This global project is key to the North Sea – Mediterranean Core Network Corridor as reflected in its work plans, in the CEF regulation and in the implementing act C(2019)4531 which provides a roadmap for its implementation until 2030. The project will contribute to the timely completion of the Canal Seine-Nord Europe and of further sections of the Belgian waterways in the Seine-Scheldt network.

22-EU-TG-UA-SK- HU_rail_BCP EU-Ukraine SL–optimisation and modernisation of transport flows in terms of infrastructure capacity, interoperability and efficiency of the border crossing services at the common HU/SK/UA rail BCP HU, SK, UA Építési és Közlekedési Minisztérium 67 751 208 The project covers studies and works for upgrading the Hungarian/Slovakian/Ukrainian rail border crossings (BCP) and the relevant transhipment areas at Chop/Záhony (UA/HU), Chop/Čierna nad Tisou (UA/SK) and Batovo/Eperjeske (UA/HU). The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of rail freight traffic between the European Union and Ukraine as part of the Solidarity Lanes initiative.

22-FI-TG-AIRPORT LINE Airport Line FI Suomi-rata Oy 2 750 000 The project encompasses a study aiming to improve the integration of the rail and air networks on the Helsinki Airport Line; located at the intersection between the Scandinavian- Mediterranean Core Network Corridor (CNC) and the North-Sea Baltic CNC. The project will contribute to a better rail connection to this airport.

22-FI-TG-HERI2 Construction of the main railway section Helsinki-Riihimäki (2nd phase in 2023-2027) FI VAYLAVIRASTO 40 342 050 The project addresses works for upgrading the capacity and improving the performance of the existing railway line Helsinki-Riihimäki. The project will improve the rail traffic for passengers and freight.

22-FI-TG-Karelia Planning of the Karelian railway (Luumäki-Joutseno) FI VAYLAVIRASTO 2 250 000 The project concerns the planning of a double track line replacing the current single track on the Luumäki-Joutseno section of the Karelian railway as well as the planning of the Lauritsala rail yard. The project will contribute to the future development of the railway line.

22-FR-TG-AFSB-works- step1 Rail enhancements in the South of the urban node of Bordeaux on the French part of the Atlantic corridor (AFSB): works step 1 FR SNCF RESEAU 27 189 000 The project aims to prepare the upgrade of an existing 12 km conventional railway south of the Bordeaux Saint-Jean station. The project involves preparatory studies and works. The project is part of the Global project GPSO, involving the construction of two new high-speed lines (Bordeaux-Toulouse and Bordeaux-Dax), which are one of the missing links to complete the Atlantic Core Network Corridor. The project will prepare for the timely construction of a first section of this new high speed line.

22-FR-TG-AKIEM- ERTMS-4 Upgrade to ERTMS Baseline 3 of 12 locomotives series for the improvement of rail interoperability on the TEN-T Corridors FR AKIEM SAS 9 345 000 The project covers deployment of ERTMS Level 2, Baseline 3 on 157 locomotives of 7 different types, which will run on the Core Network Corridors. The main benefit of the project will be the increased interoperability, efficiency and safety of the rail traffic in EU.

22-FR-TG-CAT-DAX- BAY Interoperable and resilient overhead contact system between Dax and Bayonne on the Atlantic Corridor: Studies and works FR SNCF RESEAU 27 313 225 The project aims to carry out detailed design studies and works to upgrade the existing line between Dax and Bayonne (20.2 km). The main benefits of the project will be to enhance the rail transport service for passenger and freight towards Spain.

22-FR-TG-GPSO LN studies GPSO new high speed lines on the Atlantic corridor – studies FR SNCF RESEAU 32 500 000 The project involves detailed design studies for the construction of two new high-speed passenger railway lines on the sections Bordeaux – Toulouse and Bordeaux – Dax. The project is part of the Global project GPSO, involving the construction of two new high-speed lines (Bordeaux-Toulouse andBordeaux-Dax), which are one of the missing links to complete the Atlantic Core Network Corridor. The main benefits of the project will be to enhance the rail transport service for passenger and freight towards Spain.

22-FR-TG-HPMV Nice Urban Node Works for deployment of ERTMS Level 3 Hybrid on Nice urban Node - HPMV zone 1 FR SNCF RESEAU 32 580 000 The project concerns deployment of ERTMS Hybrid Level 3 (Baseline 3) on the 110 km double track equivalent from Théoule-sur-Mer and Grasse through to Ventimiglia in the area of the urban node of Nice. The project is the phase 1 of the deployment of ERTMS Hybrid Level 3 (Baseline 3) between Marseille and Ventimiglia. The main benefit of the project will be the increased interoperability, efficiency and safety of the rail traffic in EU.

22-FR-TG-LNMP-PH1- STUDIES New and non-climate vulnerable railway line on the Mediterranean Corridor – Preparation of the design- build contract for Phase 1 Montpellier - Béziers FR SNCF RESEAU 6 342 432 The project involves preparatory studies for the Montpellier-Perpignan New Line (LNMP) – Phase 1 (from Montpellier to Béziers). The project will prepare for the timely construction of a first section of this new high speed line.

22-FR-TG-MODERN MULT HUB BSJ Bordeaux - Modernisation of the multimodal passenger hub: detailed and final studies FR SNCF GARES & CONNEXIONS 1 153 000 The Project seeks to marshal all the deliverables and resources required for putting the implementation contract out to competitive bidding (detailed design studies and works) for the Montpellier Perpignan New Line (LNMP) Phase 1. The Project aims at preparing the ground for mitigating agricultural and environmental measures by finalising the programme, conducting first experimental environmental tests and planning ahead for first work on site, enabling the selected contractor for the LNMP Phase 1 to start work without delay from 2028, at the end of the detailed studies. The project will produce benefits for passengers by making the multimodal interchange accessible for all users including those with reduced mobility.

22-HR-TC-DSNOV Upgrade of existing and construction of second track on sections B and C of Dugo Selo – Novska railway line HR HZ INFRASTRUKTURA DOO ZA UPRAVLJANJE ODRZAVANJE I IZGRADNJU ZELJEZNICKE INFRASTRUKTURE 245 615 155 The project addresses the works for the upgrade of the 42 km rail section between Ivanic-Grad to Kutina on the M103 Dugo Selo – Novska conventional railway line from a single-track railway section into a double track section. It is located on the Croatian Mediterranean Core Network Corridor. The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of the rail network.

22-HR-TC-SKRKRTI Preparation of designs for the new doubletrack railway line on section Skradnik-Krasica-Tijani HR HZ INFRASTRUKTURA DOO ZA UPRAVLJANJE ODRZAVANJE I IZGRADNJU ZELJEZNICKE INFRASTRUKTURE 4 930 000 The study project addresses the upgrade and construction of a 72km new double-track railway on the section Skradnik-Krasica-Tijani, which is located on the comprehensive rail network of the Mediterranean Corridor. It covers the completion of the preliminary design documentation and the obtaining of the location permit. The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of the rail network.

22-HU-TC- DNYRAILWAY Modernisation of Debrecen (excl.) – Nyíregyháza (excl.) railway section HU Építési és Közlekedési Minisztérium 256 000 000 The project addresses the upgrade of the 46.9 km long double-track electrified railway line section Debrecen – Nyíregyháza (excluding the two station nodes) in Hungary. It is located on the cross-border link Budapest - Miskolc - Ukranian border. The project will contribute to the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of the rail network, including connectivity with Ukraine.

22-IE-TG-CONNECT Project Implementation Plan for enhanced Passenger Rail Connectivity IE IARNROD EIREANN 2 595 000 The project addresses studies for upgrading the Dublin – Cork rail line, including the Limerick branch, which is located on the North Sea – Mediterranean Corridor. The project will contribute to future works implementation and traffic flow increase in this important line.

22-IE-TG-FourNorth Four-tracking of North Coastal Line IE IARNROD EIREANN 1 290 000 The project addresses studies to double the track capacity on Dublin Connolly Station - Malahide rail section, which is located on the North Sea – Mediterranean corridor. The project will contribute to future works implementation and traffic flow increase in this important line.

22-IT-TG-MEGA2 Milan East Gate hub: final design IT COMUNE DI MILANO 5 745 000 The project consists of preparation of the final designs for the multimodal passenger hub - “Milan East Gate Hub”, which includes the Milan Segrate East Gate high speed rail station, the metro link between the said station and the Core Airport of Milan Linate, pedestrian and cycling connections to the rail station and airport. The benefits of the project include better accessibility of the Milan airport and improve the mobility of all transport users.

22-IT-TG-PFTE Rovereto Southern Access Route to the Brenner Base Tunnel: Preliminary design of the Rovereto By-pass as part of the TEN-T Scan–Med Core Corridor IT RETE FERROVIARIA ITALIANA 2 000 000 The project aims to carry out the preliminary design of the Rovereto Bypass, part of the global project Southern Access Route to the Brenner Base Tunnel, located on the section Fortezza- Verona. The project will contribute to the timely completion of the access route to the Brenner Base Tunnel on the Italian side.

22-IT-TG-PORTE Upgrading the multimodal logistic platform of Pordenone through the adaptation and improvement of railway facilities and terminal efficiency. IT INTERPORTO - CENTRO INGROSSO DI PORDENONE SPA 2 858 580 The project aims to upgrade the existing multimodal logistics platform of Pordenone by adapting the existing marshalling tracks for handling of 740m long trains, constructing a new marshalling yard and wagon recovery tracks, extending the terminal area, installing OCR (Optical Character Recognition) railway gate and power connections for green transshipment equipment. The main benefit of the project will be to facilitate multimodality.

22-IT-TG-UPaRRT UPgrading Parma Rail-Road Terminal IT Centro Padano Interscambio Merci S.p.A. 3 092 880 The project aims at upgrading the railroad terminal of Parma. In particular, it will upgrade 115,000 m2 of intermodal area by constructing a pavement for transshipment operations and accompanying utilities infrastructure (electricity, water disposal, lighting, fire protection). The main benefit of the project will be to facilitate multimodality.

22-LV-TG-LPXRORO Providing of safe berthing of Ro-Ro ferries in the port of Liepaja LV Liepaja Special Economic Zone Authority 6 927 015 The project aims to implement technical studies and construction works to rebuild an existing berth (No. 46) where Ro-Ro traffic is served in the port of Liepaja, Latvia. The main benefit of the project will be the improvement of safe, sustainable, and efficient maritime services.

22-NL-TG- EnergiehavenIJmond Preparatory Studies for basic port infrastructure for offshore wind industry: Energiehaven IJmond NL HAVENBEDRIJF AMSTERDAM N.V. 2 037 610 The project aims to develop preparatory studies for the realization of basic port infrastructure for the offshore wind industry on the port area of IJmuiden, in the Netherlands. The project will contribute to adapt the port infrastructure for the development of offshore wind farms, building synergies between transport and energy infrastructure.

22-NL-TG-PHS AMSCS Programme High Frequent Rail (PHS) Amsterdam Central Station NL PRORAIL BV 70 275 540 The Project concerns the capacity upgrade of rail infrastructure (construction of fly-over/dive-under, removal of tracks and switches, new tracks) and corresponding railway infrastructure components (extending and broadening platforms and stairs, upgrading passenger tunnels) at and around Amsterdam Central Station (NL) in order to handle increasing rail traffic flows, including international rail freight transport.

22-NL-TG-REBOVEKA Removing bottleneck on the cross-border rail section Venlo (NL)- Kaldenkirchen (DE) level-rossing Vierpaardjes NL GEMEENTE VENLO 9 045 338 The project aims to remove a complex level-crossing located on the comprehensive rail network at the Vierpaardjes in Venlo, by creating an underpass-for fast and slow road traffic. The project will contribute to the road safety and rail competitiveness.

22-NL-TG-Rhombus UPSIDE II Rhombus UPSIDE II: Upscaling inland Port infrastructure in Support of modal shift and regional Sustainable Development, part 2 NL Provincie Limburg 37 395 885 The project involves studies and works to construct inland waterway portside infrastructure in the Comprehensive IWW ports of Stein, Roermond and two sites in Maastricht, located in the border areas of Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The main benefit of the project will be to reinforce the inland waterway system connecting the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

22-PL-TC-Access to the port Improving the infrastructure of the Port of Gdansk with analysis for implementation of the low-emission OPS system for the sustainable development of the TEN-T network PL Zarzad Morskiego Portu Gdansk S.A. 99 586 250 The project concerns the extension and modernisation of four quays, including their railway infrastructure, and a study for Onshore Power facilities (OPS) in the core port of Gdansk, located on the Baltic Adriatic corridor. The main benefits of the project will be better navigation conditions and enhanced transshipment capacity of the port.

22-PL-TC-OWENS Building the capacity of the Swinoujscie seaport to handle offshore wind energy needs PL Zarzad Morskich Portow Szczecin i Swinoujscie S.A. 65 899 761 The project covers the development of the maritime access to the future construction of an offshore wind farm (OWF) terminal in Świnoujście seaport, located on the Baltic Adriatic and North Sea-Baltic Core Network Corridors. The main benefit of the project will be the contribution to creating transport and energy infrastructures for the production of zero-emission electricity in the Baltic Sea basin, building synergies between energy and transport infrastructure.

22-PL-TC-Rzeszow - Medyka Works on E30 railway line, Rzeszów - Medyka (state border) section - design documentation PL PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SPOLKA AKCYJNA 47 347 227 The project covers the preparation of design documentation for the subsequent construction works on the section Rzeszów - Medyka (state border). It is part of the Global Project “Design documentation and execution of construction works on the entire Medyka (state border to Ukraine) – Rzeszów – Kraków – Katowice section” of railway line E30 in Poland. The main benefit of the project is to improve the cross-border connection between Poland and Ukraine.

22-PL-TC-WAWLDZ Development of the design documentation for the construction of high-speed railways in the North Sea-Baltic Sea CNC at the Warsaw - Łódź Niciarniana section (excluding the STH Junction) PL CENTRALNY PORT KOMUNIKACYJNY SP ZOO 63 639 500 The project concerns the development of the design documentation consisting of complete building permit design, water permit, railway line location decision as well as the preparation & submission for the building permit application for 120 km for the subsequent upgrades to High Speed Rail (HSR) on the Warsaw Zachodnia (Warsaw West Station) – Lodz Niciarniana railway line excluding the Solidarity Transport Hub (STH) Junction. The main benefits are bridging the missing link Warszawa/Idzikowice – Poznan/Wroclaw, removing existing bottlenecks, reduce the travel time, increase rail interoperability and the capacity of the railway infrastructure.

22-PL-TC-Zabrzeg - Zebrzyd Works on primary passenger lines (E30 and E65) within the Silesian Province, stage I: E65 railway line, Zabrzeg - Zebrzydowice (state border) section PL PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SPOLKA AKCYJNA 362 024 154 The project covers the modernisation of over 36 km of railway line E 65 on the Zabrzeg - Zebrzydowice (PL/CZ state border) section, to meet TEN-T core requirements. It covers construction/reconstruction of engineering structures, construction/modernization of stations/passenger stops and eliminations of level crossings. The main benefist of the project are improving the quality of the cross-border link, reducing travel time, enhancing safety and adapting stations to servicing 750 m trains.

22-PL-TG-Bialystok - Elk Works on the E75 railway line Białystok – Suwałki – Trakiszki (state border) section, Stage I Białystok - Ełk section (phase II) PL PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SPOLKA AKCYJNA 285 000 000 The project aims to upgrade a section of the 96 km long railway line Bialystok-Elk, part of the Rail Baltica alignment in Poland. The project will contribute to the timely completion of the upgraded rail connection between Poland and Lithuania.

22-RO-TC-CT Port stage II Modernization of the railway infrastructure in Constanta Port - Stage II RO COMPANIA NATIONALA DE CAI FERATE CFR SA 106 764 800 The project aims to improve the local railway connections to the core port of Constanta, which includes modernization of the railway infrastructure and the related railway station, electrification, consolidation, construction works and introducing the centralized electronic signalization and telecommunication. The project will increase the connectivity between the port and rail transport and increase the efficiency of operations and traffic flows. It is also important in the context of Solidarity Lanes.

22-RO-TC-Giurgiu Stage II Modernization of the Railway Line Bucharest North - Jilava - Giurgiu North - Giurgiu North Border – Stage II RO COMPANIA NATIONALA DE CAI FERATE CFR SA 423 659 427 The project is part of the Global Project and covers its Phase II, namely works for the rehabilitation of the railway connection between Bucharest Progresu and Giurgiu North. The project will contribute to the cross-border connection between Romania and Bulgaria.

22-SE-TG-Green goods hub Enabling optimal and sustainable goods logistics and green cargo management in Södertälje by reinforcing the Port – The Gateway to the greater Stockholm Region. SE Södertälje kommun 1 002 495 The project addresses the studies and tender documentation which are the first step needed in order to develop the comprehensive inland port of Södertälje in the southern Stockholm region, located on the Scan-Med corridor. The project will contribute to improving inland waterway connectivity.

22-SI-TC-CEF 2022 LJ- Divaca Elimination of bottlenecks on railway line Ljubljana–Divača: upgrading of railway infrastructure on 3 stations, on 1 underpass and electric power sub-stations SI MINISTRSTVO ZA INFRASTRUKTURO 64 071 810 The project addresses the removal of relevant bottlenecks on the railway line Ljubljana-Divača, which is located on core rail network and belongs to the Mediterranean and Baltic-Adriatic Core Network Corridors (i.e. cross-border link Venezia – Trieste – Divača – Ljubljana). It covers the upgrade of railway stations Brezovica, Vnanje Gorice, Preserje, the construction of power sub- stations in Borovnica and Postojna, as well as the construction of pedestrian and cycling underpass in Postojna. The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of the rail network.

22-SI-TG-Parking ARJA VAS Development of a modern certified parking ARJA VAS for improving security of the TEN-T core network SI #N/A 3 255 414 The project addresses the construction of a new safe and secure truck parking area (SSTPA) with 90 safe and secure parking spaces for Heavy Good Vehicles on the A1 motorway in Slovenia. It is located on the Mediterranean and Baltic-Adriatic Core Network Corridors. It will be in compliance with the “Silver” level EU Parking Standard. The main benefits of the project will be improved security of parked trucks and enhance road safety.

22-SK-TC-CREDNVM Complex Reconstruction and Electrification of track Devínska Nová Ves - State Border (Marchegg) SK ZELEZNICE SLOVENSKEJ REPUBLIKY 12 129 630 The project addresses works for the upgrade of the existing single-track railway section Devínska Nová Ves – state border SK/AT (Marchegg). It is part of the Global Project “Twin City Rail”, which aims to construct a double-track railway line between Bratislava and Vienna and is twinned with the proposal 22-SK-TC-22-SK-TC-DBTDNVMPPP “Double-tracking of the Devínska Nová Ves – state border SK/AT (Marchegg) line, pre-project and project preparation”. The main benefit of the project will be the increased capacity, interoperability and safety of the rail network.

22-SK-TC- ERTMS_ZSSK_CARGO Implementation of ERTMS / ETCS vehicle part on ZSSK CARGO series 131 and 363 locomotives SK ZELEZNICNA SPOLOCNOST CARGO SLOVAKIA AS 4 900 000 The project covers retrofitting of 12 freight locomotives of two types, including 2 prototypes, with ERTMS/ETCS Level 2, Baseline 3. The main benefit of the project will be the increased interoperability, efficiency and safety of the rail traffic.