ITALY: Ferrovie del Sud Est has completed electrification of the 81 km line running from Bari through Casamassima and Putignano to Martina Franca.

This will save 1 900 tonnes of CO 2 a year, FS Group subsidiary FSE said when the electrification was inaugurated on October 16. A new green livery for a Newag ETR322 electric multiple-unit was unveiled in Putignano on October 30.

The electrification is to be extended a further 35 km from Martina Franca to Taranto by the end of 2024, when wiring of the 29 km from Noicàttaro to Putignano is scheduled to begin.