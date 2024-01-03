Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Puglia regional operator Ferrovie del Sud Est has ordered two Alstom Coradia Stream H hydrogen multiple-units to replace diesel vehicles, and Ferrovie Nord Milano has placed a firm order for a further two hydrogen trains following on from six it had previously ordered under a framework agreement for up to 14.

The Coradia Stream H is based on Alstom’s single-deck Coradia Stream regional train design, and it combines fuel cells with lithium-ion batteries for use when accelerating.

Development of the trains has been backed by the EU-backed IPCEI Hy2Tech programme. Alstom’s Savigliano site is responsible for development, certification, production and testing, Vado Ligure for the power car containing the hydrogen equipment, Sesto San Giovanni for supplying components and the Bologna site for developing the onboard train control equipment.

‘We are extremely proud to supply the first hydrogen trains in Puglia and to grow the hydrogen train fleet in Lombardia’, said Michele Viale, Managing Director of Alstom in Italy on December 22.