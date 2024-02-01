Show Fullscreen

GREECE: Work has begin the build the Western Attica suburban line to the west of Athens. The route will run 34·6 km from Ano Liosia to Megara on the alignment of an abandoned metre gauge line.

There will be seven stations serving communities and industries which were bypassed when a standard gauge line opened in 2005.

Construction work began on January 22, after a contract was signed with the METKA consortium the previous month.

The work is expected to be completed within 24 months, with the €95·7m cost financed by the Ministry of Infrastructure & Transport and the national Recovery & Resilience Fund.