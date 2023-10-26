Show Fullscreen

CROATIA: Rail infrastructure manager HŽ Infrastruktura and the European Climate, Infrastructure & Environment Executive Agency have signed Connecting Europe Facility funding agreements for two projects.

The first is the double-tracking and modernisation of the Ivanić-Grad – Popovača and Popovača – Kutina sections of the Dugo Selo – Novska line, with €246m of CEF funding towards the estimated €289m cost. The remaining 15% is to be financed from the state budget.

The total value of the Dugo Selo – Novska project is €670m, with the work being divided into four sections: Dugo Selo – Ivanić-Grad, Ivanić-Grad – Popovača, Popovača – Kutina and Kutina – Novska.

The second agreement covers the provision of €4·9m of CEF funding to cover 85% of the cost of design work for the 72 km Skradnik – Krasica – Tijani section of the planned new alignment between Zagreb and Rijeka.