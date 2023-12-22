Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Mazowieckie voivodship has signed a 458·5m złoty contract for Pesa to supply 16 two-car Regio 160 electric multiple-units by the end of 2026 for use by voivodship-owned operator Koleje Mazowieckie.

The order announced on December 18 includes maintenance and staff training, said Marshal Adam Struzik. A maintenance depot is to be built in Radom.

The EMUs will initially be used on the Radom – Drzewica, Radom – Dęblin, Radom – Skarżysko – Kamienna and Radom – Warka – Warszawa routes.

The order is part of a programme to purchase a total of 22 trainsets.

‘We have completed the record-breaking order in the history of Polish railways for the delivery of 61 Flirt EMUs, we have signed a contract for the construction of a modern facility in Radom, and now we are signing a contract for the purchase of 16 two-car EMUs, said President of the management board of Koleje Mazowieckie Robert Stępień.

Kozienice – Dobieszyn greenfield line

On December 5 the voivodship allocated 45m złoty in 2026-28 for the greenfield construction of a 23·5 km single-track electrified line connecting Kozienice to Dobieszyn on the Radom – Warszawa main line.

Show Fullscreen

The line would be built as part of the Kolej Plus Programme which is intended to bring rail services to areas that currently have none.

It is one of the four railway projects in Mazowieckie that have qualified for the Kolej Plus, said Marshal Adam Struzik.

The total cost of the project would be 321m złoty, with local municipalities are to provide 48m złoty, Mazowieckie voivodship Councillor Leszek Przybytniak said.