CHINA: Vossloh has received a order worth almost €50m to supply rail fastenings for the construction of a 600 km high speed line connecting Xiong’an in the northern province of Hebei with Shangqiu in Henan.

Deliveries are scheduled for 2024.

Vossloh Group is represented in China by its Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co Ltd subsidiary in Kunshan, which has around 120 employees.

The latest contract covering fastenings for a 350 km/h high speed line was ‘further proof of the trust and recognition we enjoy in China’, said Vossloh CEO Oliver Schuster on June 7.

‘This order confirms our technological excellence and our ability to provide innovative and reliable fastening solutions that can withstand the highest loads.’