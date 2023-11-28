Show Fullscreen

BELGIUM: Infrabel has ordered an initial batch of advanced Eurobalises from Alstom with a built-in encoding capability for use with ETCS Level 1 Limited Supervision as well as track worker protection.

Eurobalises are used to transmit safety-critical data from track to train in ERTMS applications, typically providing static data about location and route characteristics. In ETCS Level 1, they also transmit movement authorities, which are provided by a separate equipment module monitoring the aspects displayed by conventional lineside signalling. This is used to overlay automatic train protection on legacy signalling systems.

The smart balises have been developed from Alstom’s Onvia balise technology, of which more than 400 000 have been deployed around the world. They are fitted with a simplified encoding functionality to eliminate the need for a separate equipment module. When used in a L1LS application, the balise autonomously selects the appropriate message from a library of 16 options and transmits it to the train via a SIL4 certified data exchange.

The Eurobalises being supplied to Infrabel also incorporate an automatic warning system to protect on-track workers and minimise the risk of accidents during maintenance. Operators can secure a worksite by instructing the balises to transmit ‘STOP’ or ‘GO’ messages to a train automatically.

Infrabel has awarded Alstom a framework contract, along with a firm order for an initial 50 balises and an option for a further 50. The deal also includes the provision of maintenance services over 20 years. Production engineering and manufacturing will be undertaken at the supplier’s Villeurbanne plant in France and Charleroi in Belgium.

‘Alstom is proud to introduce this game-changing super-balise to the market’, said Alstom Benelux Managing Director Bernard Belvaux, when the contract was announced on November 27. ‘This innovation is in line with our commitment to advance rail safety with digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry.’