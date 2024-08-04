Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Torpol as general contractor has awarded Alstom a subcontract to supply traffic control systems for a 4·2bn złoty project to upgrade the line through the city of Katowice.

The project will increase the number of tracks from two to four between Katowice Szopienice Południowe and Katowice Ligota to separate urban and long-distance traffic, with a junction for Chorzów Batory.

This will require reconstruction of 100 km of track and 270 turnouts, 130 track-km of new overhead electrification, modernisation of 120 structures and 14 platforms, and the construction of six platforms at Katowice Uniwersytet, Katowice Kokociniec and Katowice Akademia stations.

There will be a new signal box at Katowice Zawodzie, a local control centre in Katowice and a technical building at Katowice Ligota.

Alstom’s work will be undertaken from its site in the city in co-operation with Krakowskie Zakłady Automatyki.

‘We are bringing unique competences acquired through the implementation of projects in Poland and in the world’, said Managing Director of Alstom Katowice Adam Juretko on July 30. ‘We are constantly developing our branch in Katowice, which brings together several hundred engineers, programmers, testers and IT specialists with extensive experience in the Polish and international markets.’