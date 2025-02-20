Show Fullscreen

ASIA: Agreement has been reached to start construction of a railway to fill the gap between the Mongolian and Chinese railheads at the Gashuun Sukhait border crossing.

The dual-gauge connection would extend both the existing 1 520 mm gauge Mongolian heavy haul line from the Tavan Tolgoi coal deposits and the 1 435 mm gauge Chinese line which ends at the inland port at the border.

The agreement to start work after 17 years of discussions was announced by the Mongolian government on February 14 after Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene visited the city of Harbin.

Construction is expected to start in April and for completion by 2028.