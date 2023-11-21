Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: A memorandum of understanding for the planned upgrading of the 206 km Skopje – Niš route has been signed by officials from North Macedonia and Serbia.

This is likely to include modernisation of the existing single-track route and eventually the construction of sections of new alignment. Local media reports this could raise the line speed to a maximum of 160 km/h, with 120 km/h running planned on the geographically challenging sections of the route in Serbia.

A branch linking the main line with Skopje airport is also envisaged.

Financing is not in place, although the two countries have agreed to seek EU funding.

‘By signing this memorandum, we have paved the way for the future development of our relations and connection’, said Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić at a press conference with her North Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovačevski following the signing of the MoU in Beograd on November 17.