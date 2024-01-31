Show Fullscreen

NIGERIA: China Civil Engineering Construction Corp has announced the completion of tracklaying for the modernisation of the 1 067 mm gauge line running 63 km from Port Harcourt to Aba.

Nigeria Railway Corp Managing Director Fidet Okhiria said services would commence in a few months once the stations are complete.

The line is being rebuilt as part of the Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway project which was launched in 2021 to modernise the rail corridor between Port Harcourt and Maiduguri in the northeast.

Work on the Aba – Maiduguri section is ongoing.