Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Rail freight facility development and capacity enhancement projects are included in 38 schemes to upgrade transport infrastructure for dual civilian and defence purposes. These have been selected to receive €807m of Connecting Europe Facility funding.

The 50% co-funding grants announced on January 24 have been awarded in the third and final call for proposals to improve military mobility, which received 112 bids.

The European Commission accelerated the call in response to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

‘Europe needs dual use transport infrastructure to enhance its military mobility and these new 38 projects will improve strategic infrastructure along both the TEN-T network and the EU military network and contribute to the security and defence of our continent’, said Paloma Aba Garrote, Director of the European Climate, Infrastructure & Environment Executive Agency.