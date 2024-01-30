EUROPE: Rail freight facility development and capacity enhancement projects are included in 38 schemes to upgrade transport infrastructure for dual civilian and defence purposes. These have been selected to receive €807m of Connecting Europe Facility funding.
The 50% co-funding grants announced on January 24 have been awarded in the third and final call for proposals to improve military mobility, which received 112 bids.
The European Commission accelerated the call in response to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
‘Europe needs dual use transport infrastructure to enhance its military mobility and these new 38 projects will improve strategic infrastructure along both the TEN-T network and the EU military network and contribute to the security and defence of our continent’, said Paloma Aba Garrote, Director of the European Climate, Infrastructure & Environment Executive Agency.
|2023 Military Mobility Call rail projects selected for funding
|Proposal Acronym
|Proposal Title
|Short description
|Country
|Coordinator of the proposal
|Recommended CEF funding, €m
|23-BE-TM-FRONT
|Future-proof rail connections on the Antwerp port platform
|Renovation of a bridge and signalling upgrades on two rail tracks to remove important botlenecks at the port of Antwerpen
|Belgium
|Haven Van Antwerpen-Brugge
|30·9
|23-DE-TM-MilMob DEU
|Pinpointed upgrades for East-West relevant rail infrastructure
|Development of a 740 m siding at Sechtem, reconstruction of the Stichkanal-Ahlem bridge and expansion of the Ulm-Dornstadt road- rail Terminal
|Germany
|Bundesministerium Für Digitales Und Verkehr
|91·6
|23-DK-TM-KALVEBOD-WORKS
|Increasing the railway freight and passenger capacity at Kalvebod to civilian and military dual use (Works)
|Capacity upgrades between Kalvebod and København as part of the wider via Fehmarnbelt programme
|Denmark
|Oresundsforbindelsen
|42·8
|23-EU-TM-FSGRB
|Feasibility Study for Giurgiu – Ruse II Bridge over the Danube
|Feasibility studies and designs for a new rail and road bridge over the Danube at Giurgiu–Ruse on the Romania-Bulgaria border
|Romania and Bulgaria
|Compania Nationala De Administrare A Infrastructurii Rutiere Sa
|6·9
|23-FI-TM-OULA
|Upgrading of Oulu-Laurila railway for dual use
|Increased capacity, interoperability and safety for civilian and military transport
|Finland
|Vaylavirasto
|16·8
|23-FI-TM-POPRAMP
|Construction of a fixed RoRo ramp and upgrade of a related cargo field
|Construction of a fixed RoRo ramp, freight facilities, a siding and wagon loading ramp in the Port of Pori near two military bases in southwestn Finland tpo enable the transport of oversized civilian project cargo (eg windturbine components) and military cargo
|Finland
|Porin Satama
|3·6
|23-FR-TM-MOHYSDU
|Modernisation of four major hump yards to support dual use single wagonload growth
|Modernisation of four hump yards which are used for both civil and military purpose.
|France
|SNCF Réseau
|54·3
|23-FR-TM-SNCF OMEGA
|SNCF – Electrification system reliability
|Improving electrical equipment and facilities at Bordeaux, Metz and Grenoble to make them more reliable and secure against the risk of power outages
|France
|SNCF Gares & Connexions
|3·6
|23-HU-TM-TATA
|Studies for the implementation of the rail loading infrastructure at Tata
|Preparation of studies and tender documentation as well the issuance of permits to upgrade loading facilities at Tata station to remove a current bottleneck.
|Hungary
|Epitesi Es Kozlekedesi Miniszterium
|0·7
|23-IT-TM-RFI-FUORIMURO
|Upgrading to Dual Use parameters of the Port Basin of Genoa Sampierdarena - Parco Fuori Muro on the Rhine-Alpine CNC
|Upgrades to accommodate 750 m trains and the installation of a computerised interlocking and electric traction system
|Italy
|RFI
|29·0
|23-IT-TM-SWIFTRAIL
|Enabling Swift Military Movements in La Spezia
|Studies for improvements to the railway connection to the port of La Spezia and works relating to the new La Spezia Marittima station.
|Italy
|Autorita Di Sistema Portuale Del Mar Ligure Orientale
|9.3
|23-LV-TM-RBMMLV-CEF2-3MM
|Integration on the Military Mobility requirements in the Latvian part of the Rail Baltica project (Part 3)
|Construction (first phase) of a dual-use road and railway bridge across the River Daugava, construction of a 235 m long rail overpass in Riga for 1520 mm gauge tracks, and reconstruction of a 5 km road connection between Salaspils Intermodal Terminal and the TEN-T road network.
|Latvia
|Ministry of Transport
|51·6
|23-NL-TM-MM740NL
|Military Mobility 740 m NL: 740-meter capacity and performances upgrades facilitating dual use at 5 railway yards in the Netherlands
|Construction of sidings to upgrade the capacity and performance of five railway yards to enable the use of 740 m trains
|Netherlands
|ProRail
|49·9
|23-NL-TM-RGNLSVZT
|RailGate NL South VZT
|Upgradeing the rail infrastructure in Verbrugge Zeeland Terminal to accommodate 740 m trains, increase civil and military freight loading capacity, increase containerised freight transport by rail and reduce transhipment handling and loading times
|Netherlands
|Verbrugge Zeeland TerminalsV.
|0·9
|23-PL-TM-Intermodal Gdynia
|Construction of an intermodal terminal in the Logistics Center of the Port of Gdynia.
|Cconstruction of an intermodal terminal at Gdynia to increase sea-to-rail cargo handling capacities
|Poland
|Port Of Gdynia Authority
|8·4
|23-PL-TM-MULTIRAILHUB
|Construction of the multimodal railway transshipment hub on the Ostrów Grabowski peninsula in the port of Szczecin
|The project covers the construction of a railway transshipment yard and reconstruction of a ro-ro ramp in the core seaport of Szczecin. The main benefit of the project will be the development of energy-saving and environmentally friendly rail container and military equipment transport infrastructure.
|Poland
|Zarzad Morskich Portow Szczecin I Swinoujscie Spolka Akcyjna
|4·3
|23-PL-TM-Wisla River Bridge
|Works on the railway line no. 12 Skierniewice – Łuków (C- E20), bridge over Wisła River
|Construction of a double-track railway bridge over the River Wisła on the C-E20 railway and upgrading of 3 km of double track railway line between Góra Kalwaria and Kępa Gliniecka
|Poland
|PKP PLK
|52·2
|23-SE-TM-Iron Ore Line
|Measures to increase the capacity for freight transport and civilian-defence dual use on the Iron Ore Line between the core ports in Narvik and Luleå
|Works at three locations to remove bottlenecks and increase capacity on Sweden’s most heavily trafficked railway
|Sweden
|Trafikverket
|8·7
|23-SE-TM-Olskroken
|Removal of a major bottleneck for rail with a grade-separated junction and adaptation for dual use in Gothenburg, Sweden
|reconstruction of the Olskroken five-way railway junction in the congested core of Göteborg to separate freight from passenger traffic
|Sweden
|Trafikverket
|19·2