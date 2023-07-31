Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Infrastructure manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana awarded three civil works contacts on July 18 totalling €836m, having called tenders for a further six work packages at the end of June with a total value of €904m.

The procurement covers a raft of infrastructure enhancements all funded as part of RFI’s Strategic Interventions programme, which in turn is being largely funded through the EU-backed Recovery & Resilience Fund.

Codogno –Mantova doubling

The largest contract that has been awarded is a €470m design and build package for a consortium of Impresa Pizzarotti & C, Saipem, ICM and Salcef to renew and double-track the 34 km Piadena – Mantova section of the Codogno – Cremona – Mantova line.

The scheme requires construction of a new alignment between Piadena and Bozzolo, while a second track is to be added to the existing formation along the rest of the route.

Improving the Verona node

A €253m contract for remodelling the western approaches to Verona Porta Nuova station has been let to a consortium of Pizzarotti, Saipem and Salcef.

The contractors are to build a 3·6 km long spur between the Brescia – Verona high speed line, currently under construction, and Porta Nuova. A further 3·3 km of freight-only connecting lines are to be built to link the station area with the main line towards Brennero and the Verona Quadrante Europa Interport.

Porta Nuova station will also see track and platforms renewed and have its passenger facilities and subways expanded.

Link to Bergamo airport

The third contract in the package let covers a €113m agreement for D’agostino Angelo Antonio Costruzioni Generali and SE.GE.CO to build a link to Bergamo’s Orio al Serio airport.

The scope covers construction of a 5·3 km double-track line from Bergamo station to the airport; this would follow the alignment of the Bergamo – Rovato line for around 1 km east of Bergamo.

The line is due to be completed by the end of 2026; journey time from Bergamo to the airport would be 10 min.

Tenders worth €904m

Meanwhile RFI has called tenders for five work packages worth €904m.

Two tenders totalling €478m were called at the end of June for double-tracking and upgrading for 200 km/h operation of the Interporto d’Abruzzo – Manoppello and Manoppello – Scafa sections of the Roma – Pescara main line.

Another €265m project covers upgrading of the Grassano – Bernalda section of the Taranto – Metaponto – Potenza line to allow 200 km/h operation.

In the south, procurement has begun for a €93m project to build the Politeama – Notarbartolo section of the unfinished Palermo orbital railway.

Finally, tenders worth €68m have been called for the completion of a tunnel between Porta Nuova and Porta Susa stations in Torino to allow full separation of traffic using the Torino – Milano and Torino – Modane lines.