CANADA: Three consortia have been invited to move to the request for proposals stage of the High Frequency Rail programme which aims to transform inter-city passenger rail services on the Toronto to Québec city corridor.

Plans include electrification, more frequent services, shorter journey times, better performance and new services to Peterborough and Trois-Rivières

The three consortia are:

Cadence: CDPQ Infra, SNC-Lavalin, Systra Canada, Keolis Canada;

Intercity Rail Developers: Intercity Development Partners, EllisDon Capital, Kilmer Transportation, First Rail Holdings, Jacobs, Hatch, CIMA+, FirstGroup, RATP Dev Canada, RENFE Operadora;

QConnexiON Rail Partners: Fengate, John Laing, Bechtel, WSP Canada, Deutsche Bahn.

A fourth response was not selected.

In September the three consortia will be asked to present technically and commercially feasible proposals for the project, including business and management plans for the co-development, construction and operations phases.

This approach is intended to provide the consortia with the flexibility to take innovative approaches to meet or exceed the desired project outcomes.

The submissions will be evaluated in summer 2024. Transport Canada said selection of the private developer partner would depend on several conditions, including working with indigenous communities and national security.

The developer partner will then work collaboratively with the specially created VIA HFR subsidiary of national passenger operator VIA Rail to design and develop the scheme.

‘This exciting initiative will require strong collaboration between Transport Canada, VIA HFR, and the selected private developer partner to create a sustainable foundation for the design and development of the project’, said Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra on July 20.