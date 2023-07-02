Show Fullscreen

BULGARIA: National Railway Infrastructure Co has awarded Plasser & Theurer a contract to supply three track machines.

The contract signed by the infrastructure manager’s General Director Zlatin Krumov on June 19 covers the supply of a tamper, a ballast profiling machine and a machine for replacing sleepers.

The total value of the order is more than €20m.

‘We are convinced that with the systematic purchase of new modern and high-performance railway equipment, NRIC will reach a new and European standard for the quality of repairs and maintenance of the railway infrastructure’, said Krumov.