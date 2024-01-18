Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: The InnoTrans 2024 trade fair will be the most international yet, with Messe Berlin reporting that more than 60% of booked exhibitors will come from outside Germany.

According to the organiser, more than 99% of the display area covering 42 halls and a total of 200 000 m2 has already been booked.

Major national railways exhibiting will include Deutsche Bahn, FS Group, Austrian Federal Railways, China Railways, PKP of Poland, TCDD of Turkey, Etihad Rail of the UAE, Saudi Arabia Railways, Infrabel of Belgium, Korail of South Korea and ONCF of Morocco.

There will be national industry associations from countries including Switzerland, Argentina, South Korea, Spain, China, the UK, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Japan, Slovakia, Australia and Brazil. Ukraine will again have a national stand.

‘We are pleased to be able to present exhibitors and trade visitors with eye-catching innovations at this year’s InnoTrans, an event that always has its finger on the pulse of the industry’, said InnoTrans director Kerstin Schulz. ‘Once again, InnoTrans underlines its importance as the world’s largest trade fair for mobility of the future. We can hardly wait for it to start.’