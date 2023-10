Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: Vagonremmash has developed a range of retro-styled open-sided coaches for use on tourist and cruise trains.

They have a capacity of 80 passengers, with heated benches, power sockets and bicycle spaces.

Over summer the coaches were used on the steam-hauled Ruskeala Express tourist service between Sortavala and the Ruskeala mountain park, and on the shuttle between Sortavala’s main station and the pier.

They are also being used on the Sochi, Evening Yekaterinburg and Urals Express trains.