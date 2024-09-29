LITHUANIA: Ribbon Communications and Telia Lithuania have deployed an FRMCS-ready critical network upgrade for national railway LTG.

‘The upgraded network ensures smooth and safe train traffic and efficient office operations — from now on, we will share data within the group via a network that will provide greater security, data transfer speeds, and smoother roll-out of new services’, said LTG Group CEO Egidijus Lazauskas on September 23.

’This is one of the largest network modernisation projects of such size and complexity in the last decade, not only in LTG but also in the Lithuanian public sector. It covers everything from architectural design, replacement of network nodes, network management systems, and security systems, to cabling and migration of existing services to the upgraded network. It also includes seven years of service and support.’