Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Express logistics company Blue Dart has started testing the use of the Delhi metro network to transport express parcels as an alternative to the heavily congested roads of the National Capital Region.

The collaboration aims to improve efficiency, shorten delivery timelines and lower carbon emissions.

‘Some initial trials have been conducted on the Blue Line for a few days’, Delhi Metro Rail Corp reported on March 16, when it signed a memorandum of understanding with Blue Dart to expand the scheme. The trials would be ‘gradually expanded to different lines’ the operator added, ‘with full-fledged movement implemented in a phased manner’.

DMRC has been liaising with Madrid Metro, which launched its own pilot project for moving parcels in 2024.