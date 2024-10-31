Show Fullscreen

PORTUGAL: Metropolitano de Lisboa has awarded Stadler a €134m contract to supply 24 three-car metro trainsets, with an option for up to 12 more.

The contract signed on October 30 is the second the operator has awarded to Stadler, after a 2021 order for 14 trainsets the first of which is now on test. CRRC also submitted a proposal in response to the latest tender called in November 2023.

The stainless steel trains will be 49·6 m long and 2 780 mm wide, with large windows, nine double doors on each side and interiors designed to maximise the available space including large vestibules for rapid passenger flows.

They will have CCTV and a passenger information system with large screens.

‘The new metros are more comfortable, more spacious, quieter and lighter’, said Iñigo Parra, EVP of Stadler Spain. ‘The acquisition of these new trains represents a significant step forward in the modernisation of the Lisboa metro. They will enhance performance and provide a superior travel experience for the passenger.’