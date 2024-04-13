Show Fullscreen

USA: BNSF is working with Roundtable Learning to integrate virtual, augmented and mixed reality technology into its training programmes for staff undertaking mechanical works.

The simulations being tested are designed to show the importance of personal protection equipment and improve risk awareness.

Each time employees encounter safety hazards within the VR experience, warnings alert them to pressurised systems and reinforce safe lifting practices.

‘BNSF took the initiative by providing their employees with a new training strategy to further practice identifying and mitigating exposures to risk’, said Jeff Suchan of Roundtable Learning on March 28.

‘Not only has this created a new way of learning and training at BNSF, but these technologies can also help create safer behaviours within the rail industry as a whole.’