GERMANY: Berlin-Brandenburg transport authority VBB has awarded incumbent Hanseatische Eisenbahn a contract to operate two local passenger services.

The contract covers the operation of 0·256 million train-km/year on services RB73 Neustadt (Dosse) – Pritzwalk and RB74 Meyenburg – Pritzwalk West.

Following a call for tenders, the contract was awarded on September 1 and runs from September 3 2023 until the December 2025 timetable change.