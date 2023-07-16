Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Oberelbe transport authority VVO has awarded DB Regio a contract to operate E-Netz Oberelbe passenger services from 14 years from December 2026.

The contract covers services from Dresden to Leipzig, Cottbus and Hoyerswerda totalling 3·1 million train-km/year.

The scope will be expanded in 2035 with the addition of Dresden – Elsterwerda service RB31, to be redesignated S6, which will take the contract to 3·9 million train-km/year.

Dresden – Leipzig services are to be operated using five-car Alstom Twindexx Vario double-deck EMUs. Services from Dresden to Hoyerswerda and Cottbus will use four-car Talent 2 multiple-units, with an increase in the number of services to be operating using pairs of trainsets.

S6 services will be operated using Siemens Mobility Mireo EMUs.

All services will have an onboard attendant, free wi-fi and power sockets.