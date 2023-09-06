Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Mittelsachsen transport authority VMS has awarded incumbent DB RegioNetz Verkehrs GmbH Erzgebirgsbahn a contract to continue to operate Dieselnetz Erzgebirge local passenger services.

The contract running from June 2024 until the December 2032 timetable change covers diesel services totalling 1·9 million train-km/year on three routes:

Chemnitz – Annaberg – Buchholz – Cranzahl;

Chemnitz – Olbernhau;

Zwickau – Aue – Johanngeorgenstadt.

The authority opted for a direct award as only the incumbent has the rolling stock required, and no other potential operators had expressed interest in response to a prior information notice for the contract.