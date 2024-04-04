Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: A dedicated Interrail Global pass has been launched to encourage sustainable travel and exploration by participants in the Erasmus+ education scheme.

The passes developed by Interrail organisation Eurail and the Erasmus Student Network have a validity of four days in six months or six days in six months, and are designed to be used by students and staff on the way to and from their host country and university.

This aims to encourage a switch to rail by the 73% of Erasmus+ participants who current arrive at their destination by air.

The initiative follows the European Commission’s introduction of Green Travel Support which contributes to travel costs of students and staff using sustainable modes of transport.

‘This initiative exemplifies our collective effort to work alongside institutions to foster more environmentally responsible travel behaviours’, said Eurail CEO Carlo Boselli on April 3.