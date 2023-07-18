Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Westfalen-Lippe transport authority NWL has directly awarded Eurobahn a three-year extension to its contract to operate Ostwestfalen-Lippe Nord diesel-worked passenger services.

The contract started on December 2013 and was due to run to December 2025.

It has been extended so that the next tendered contract will align with the entry into service of CAF Civity battery-electric multiple-units at the end of 2028.

The contract covers services RB67, RB71, RB73 and RE82 from Bielefeld, totalling 2·7 million train-km/year.

The extension includes an option to add the Harsewinkel – Gütersloh – Verl route to the contract.