USA: Dallas Area Rapid Transit held a groundbreaking ceremony for the rolling stock maintenance depot for its future Silver Line commuter route on October 24.

The facility near the line’s Shiloh Road station in Plano will feature two buildings for the line’s Stadler diesel multiple-units to be cleaned and maintained, as well as an underground fuel tank, a canopy providing cover when refuelling and a stabling yard.

DART said the construction of a full maintenance facility would save more than $30m in capital costs and almost $1m/year in operating expenses compared to a proposal for a shared facility off the route which had also been considered. The proximity to the station will also reduce empty workings.

Revenue services on the 42 km line from Plano to Dallas/Fort Worth Airport are planned for late 2025 or early 2026.