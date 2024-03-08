Show Fullscreen

TICKETING: One of the 1 200 custom-designed ticket gates that Easier is supplying for the Grand Paris Express automated metro project was on show at the Transport Ticketing Global event in London.

Sales Director Alain Combette told Metro Report International that the company has a very active research and development department. This makes it possible to custom design gates around its standard technical equipment and software which it buys in from third parties.

The Grand Paris Express gates feature low-level infrared sensors, along with a high-level 3D camera. A wider version will be supplied for wheelchair users.

Easier has also won a contract to supply ticket gates for the Egyptian electric railway project being undertaken by a consortium of Siemens Mobility, Orascom Construction and The Arab Contractors.