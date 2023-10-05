Show Fullscreen

USA: Philadelphia transport agency SEPTA has rolled out contactless payment on its metro, light rail and bus services, with commuter rail services to follow in early 2024.

The technology was supplied by Conduent under an ongoing fare collection systems contract.

Fares are the same as using SEPTA’s Key Card smart card, and cheaper than cash payment.

The ability to pay by bank card or Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay makes ‘SEPTA more convenient for everyone to use, whether you are a regular customer, occasional rider or a new customer’, said CEO & General Manager Leslie S Richards when contactless was opened to all users on September 29.

‘By giving our riders the option to pay their fares with what they already have in their pockets, we are making our system easier to use. This will be critical as we continue with efforts to rebuild ridership.’