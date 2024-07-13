Show Fullscreen

HVAC: Liebherr-Transportation Systems has developed its first series-produced heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units to use propane as an alternative to more environmentally harmful refrigerants.

The concept was developed in co-operation with TÜV Süd.

Stadler Polska has ordered 80 of the saloon HVAC units, 80 heat recovery units and 40 cab units for delivery by the end of 2026. They will be used on 20 four-car Flirt electric multiple-units ordered by Finland’s VR in November 2022, which are intended for use on commuter services around Helsinki and Tampere.

‘Our climate control system offers a sustainable and efficient solution for vehicle manufacturers and operators’, said Pascal Rapp, Sales Area Manager East at Liebherr-Transportation Systems.

‘Propane has a Global Warming Potential of only 3, which is significantly lower than many synthetic refrigerants.’