Show Fullscreen

KAZAKHSTAN: Stadler has awarded Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) Co a contract to supply 550 heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems by 2030 for installation on sleeping and couchette cars ordered by national railway KTZ.

In December 2022 Stadler signed contracts to supply KTZ with various types of coach and provide full-service maintenance for 20 years. The 1 520 mm gauge vehicles will be designed for 160 km/h operation at ambient temperatures ranging from -50 to +45°C.

The HVAC contract ‘is our breakthrough and first milestone in the Kazakhstan railway market’, said Deputy General Manager of Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) Co Roland Friedrich on July 31.

‘Our cooperation is not just a recognition of respective strengths of Stadler and Liebherr, but represents a mutual deep commitment to improve the efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness of the rail industry.’