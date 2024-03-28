Show Fullscreen

IRELAND: National railway Iarnród Éireann and Dogpatch Labs have launched Future Track which aims to bring a ‘start-up mindset’ to innovation in the rail sector.

Iarnród Éireann staff will be mentored by entrepreneurs and engage in an annual three month programme which aims to make ideas commercially viable.

‘We want to further build our innovation capacity, encouraging and developing new ideas that can enhance customer experience and support rail decarbonisation’, said Iarnród Éireann CEO Jim Meade.

Dogpatch Labs CEO Patrick Walsh said ‘there is so much innovation already happening within the organisation and we’re looking forward to adding to this by instilling a start-up mindset in their staff and giving them access to the entrepreneurial community, ecosystem and network to tackle the most pressing sustainability challenges head-on.’