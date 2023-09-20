Show Fullscreen

USA: Autonomous battery wagon developer Parallel Systems has started testing its second-generation vehicle, which it plans to use for pilot trials on existing railways both in the USA and internationally.

The vehicle has two end bogie modules connected by a skeletal structure, and is designed to carry a standard container. It incorporates controls for both autonomous and remote operation; while initial tests will operate under supervision at all times, the intention is that the autonomous system will learn and improve its capabilities.

Parallel Systems has so far produced three second-generation vehicles, and says three more are in production.

Control, telemetry, traction, brake and dynamics testing is underway at the developer’s test track in southern California, and platooning demonstrations are planned for later this year. Platooning would be fully automated, with the self-powered vehicles benefiting from lower overall aerodynamic drag. Further testing is to be conducted with MxV Rail in Pueblo, Colorado, during 2024.

‘Testing this vehicle generation and supporting systems is a critical step in our product development to inform our commercial product’, Parallel Systems co-founder and CEO Matt Soule explained on September 12.