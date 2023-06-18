Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: National railway SNCF has approved the use of Pandrol’s CD200 IQ single rail clipping machine for e-clips or fastclips.

It can clip up to 20 sleepers per minute, with a built-in sleeper lift function and a modular design enabling it to be easily lifted on and off the track.

The control system provides information on the operating hours and number of clips installed.

Pandrol said SNCF is a leading organisation in the development of rail industry requirements and manufacturing standards, and approval of the CD200 IQ ‘provides us with new opportunities to be present in the French market’.