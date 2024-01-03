Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Alstom has won a €900m contract to maintain the VLocity and Classic regional train fleets in Victoria.

The VLocity diesel multiple-units which were built at Alstom’s Dandenong plant will be maintained alongside the Classic fleet at sites in West Melbourne, South Dynon and Ballarat East.

Announcing the contract award on December 21, Alstom said 98% of the labour involved would be based in Victoria, and 69% of maintenance materials would be supplied by local companies. It has also committed to a 6% spend with 40 local social benefit suppliers over the life of the contract.

A fleet control centre will be established in South Dynon, based on the centre which manages the Bombardier-built Voyager DEMU fleet in the UK. Other plans include the use of predictive maintenance technology to help reduce fuel costs and carbon emissions.