AUSTRIA: ÖBB has selected Siemens Mobility as the winner of a framework contract covering the supply of up to 540 electric multiple-units.

The 10-year agreement announced on August 31 is potentially worth more than €5bn.

The single-deck EMUs will be based on the manufacturer’s Mireo family, with entry into service planned from 2028.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said the company has ‘long enjoyed a strong and trusting partnership’ with ÖBB. He added that the latest development of the Mireo would offer ‘numerous innovations, low energy consumption and a high level of passenger comfort and convenience’ which would ’help make ÖBB’s local and regional transport even more attractive’.

In 2022 ÖBB awarded Stadler a €3bn framework contract for the supply of up to 186 Kiss double-deck EMUs, and in July this year the Swiss company was selected for a €1·3bn framework covering the supply of up to 120 Flirt Akku battery-electric multiple-units to replace diesel traction on partly-electrified routes.