Impression of Siemens Mobility Mireo EMU for OeBB

AUSTRIA: ÖBB has selected Siemens Mobility as the winner of a framework contract covering the supply of up to 540 electric multiple-units.

The 10-year agreement announced on August 31 is potentially worth more than €5bn.

The single-deck EMUs will be based on the manufacturer’s Mireo family, with entry into service planned from 2028.

ÖBB Cityjet interior

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said the company has ‘long enjoyed a strong and trusting partnership’ with ÖBB. He added that the latest development of the Mireo would offer ‘numerous innovations, low energy consumption and a high level of passenger comfort and convenience’ which would ’help make ÖBB’s local and regional transport even more attractive’.

In 2022 ÖBB awarded Stadler a €3bn framework contract for the supply of up to 186 Kiss double-deck EMUs, and in July this year the Swiss company was selected for a €1·3bn framework covering the supply of up to 120 Flirt Akku battery-electric multiple-units to replace diesel traction on partly-electrified routes.

