CHINA: CRRC Zhuzhou has rolled out a lithium iron phosphate battery powered industrial shunting locomotive ordered by Lianyang Iron & Steel Group.

The manufacturer said the 1·5 MW locomotive unveiled on November 16 is the most powerful battery-only shunting locomotive in China, with the ability to haul 1 200 tonnes for 128 km when fully charged.

Features include high-power liquid-cooled fast charging equipment.

CRRC estimates that in comparison to a diesel locomotive, the battery shunter can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 150 tonnes/year, save about 1m yuan/year in energy costs and reduce life-cycle costs by more than 20%.