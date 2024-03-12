Show Fullscreen

TAIWAN: The first three of 68 Toshiba E500 mixed-traffic electric locomotives were unloaded at the port of Hualien on March 5.

In October 2019 the national railway’s procurement agent Bank of Taiwan awarded Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions a NT$11bn contract to supply the locos and spare parts. TISS is producing the locos at its Fuchu plant in Japan.

Show Fullscreen

The 1 067 mm gauge six-axle 25 kV 60 Hz 140 km/h electric locos are based on a modular concept which enables customisation for specific client needs.

Show Fullscreen

They are adapted for the local climate, including typhoon-force winds, the humid rainy season and temperatures above 40°C. They have 4G communication equipment for automated fault diagnostics, and Saft backup batteries with nickel-based MRX cells. The loco front is designed as an independent structure for crew safety, and can be changed if needed.

Show Fullscreen

Taiwan Railway Corp is to use the locos to haul inter-city passenger and freight trains, including the fastest Tze-Chiang limited express services.