TAIWAN: The first two of 34 diesel-electric locomotive being supplied by Stadler was unveiled by Taiwan Railways Administration at the Changhua roundhouse on July 10.

The €165m order was signed in October 2019 as the Swiss company’s first major procurement in the Pacific region. The locos are being manufactured at its Valencia plant in Spain.

The 1 067 mm gauge six-axle locomotives are designed for tropical and subtropical climates with 100% humidity, and temperatures of up to 45°C.

They are powered by a 2 700 hp Cummins engine, with a starting tractive effort of 430 kN, maximum speed of 120 km/h and multiple working capability.

The locomotives are expected to enter service on freight and rescue trains at the end of 2023.

