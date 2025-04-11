Show Fullscreen

EGYPT: Egyptian National Railways has awarded Progress Rail three long-term contracts to modernise 100 AA22T diesel locomotives and provide technical services and parts support for a total of 141 locos for up to 15 years.

The programme will see existing bodyshells and bogies combined with modern components and technologies to provide similar capabilities to new locos but at a lower cost.

‘This locomotive modernisation programme will extend the existing assets’ useful life by up to 20 years, while updating the control and engine system to achieve significant fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions’, said Progress Rail’s EVP for Locomotives Jack Zhang when the contracts were signed in Cairo on April 9.

’This project will further strengthen our long history of collaboration with ENR to support the nation’s needs of improving transportation capacity, as well as enhancing job opportunities while receiving the latest technologies and components from the USA’, he added.