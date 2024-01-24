Show Fullscreen

ROMANIA: National passenger operator CFR Călători has awarded contracts for the modernisation of 19 Electroputere LE5100 electric locomotives to bring their energy efficiency and reliability up to modern standards.

The modernisation is being undertaken by locomotive overhaul contractor Reloc, with ABB supplying the traction equipment including a transformer, two CC 1500 MS IGBT converters and six AMX 500 AC traction motors for each loco.

The modern electrical equipment will increase the traction power from 5·1 MW to 6·0 MW and the maximum speed from 120 to 160 km/h, while improving overall drive train efficiency by 5% compared to the previous thyristor rectifier and DC motors. A further 15% energy saving is expected from regenerative braking.

The project is being funded by Romania’s National Recovery & Resilience Plan.